Five rescued from fire at hotel

Five people were rescued when a fire broke out at Hotel Fortune near Metro cinema on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. at the four-storey Hotel Fortune and spread to all its floors. The fire was confined to the building's duct and common passages. Five people were rescued from the fourth floor using a ladder.

Five fire engines and four jumbo tankers were pressed into service. A total 25 of resident doctors were staying in the building and all were rescued to safety. Search was on for any missing persons at the time of going to press.

