Five of Bhiwandi family booked in triple talaq case

The Shanti Nagar police have booked five members of a family for allegedly subjecting a 22-year-old woman to physical and mental harassment for dowry over the past one year. The police have also invoked the Triple Talaq Act against her husband in the case.

The Shanti Nagar police said Sharmeek Sheikh, a resident of Bhiwandi, married Shareek Sheikh on February 14 last year.

In her complaint, Ms. Sheikh said her husband and in-laws soon started demanding money and a two-wheeler. When she did not give in to their demands, they threatened to harm her.

Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Thane police, said, “The complainant said they forced kerosene down her throat on two occasions and did not let her get medical help. They also prevented her from approaching the police. When she went to visit her parents for Eid, Mr. Sheikh called her up and asked if she would be returning home. When she replied in the negative, he divorced her through triple talaq over the phone.”

Mr. Shinde said the couple decided to give their marriage another chance when Mr. Sheikh’s mother intervened. However, the harassment continued and earlier this week Ms. Sheikh decided to leave for good. Mr. Sheikh then allegedly said ‘talaq’ to her thrice. He also allegedly forcibly took away all her jewellery.

Ms. Sheikh approached the Shanti Nagar police on Friday, the first anniversary of their marriage. The police have booked Mr Sheikh, his mother, two brothers and one sister-in-law for harassment for dowry under the Indian Penal Code and under the Triple Talaq Act.

“As the offence occurred in the jurisdiction of the Chitalsar-Manpada police station in Thane, we are transferring the case to them for investigation,” Mr. Shinde said.