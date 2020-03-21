Five new cases in State; critical patient shifted to Jaslok

Mumbai

21 March 2020 01:37 IST

Two of the fresh patients are from city, including a 62-year-old with diabetes and cancer

Five positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total count of confirmed cases to 53. Those who have tested positive from Mumbai include a 38-year-old man with a travel history to Turkey and a 62-year-man with a travel history to U.K..

The three others include a 53-year-old from Kalyan with a travel history to Dubai, a 20-year-old from Pune who had travelled to Scotland, and a 22-year-old from Pimpri-Chinchwad who was a close contact of a patient who had travelled to the Philippines and Singapore.

State health officials said that of those who are admitted to hospital, 41 patients are currently asymptomatic and eight have mild symptoms. Two patients in Mumbai remain critical.

Advertising

Advertising

Deputy executive health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Dr. Daksha Shah, said the 62-year-old admitted in Mumbai on Friday is from ‘D’ ward. “He has diabetes. He also has cancer and is on chemotherapy,” Dr. Shah said.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man from Kalyan, who is in critical condition, was shifted to the Jaslok Hospital on Friday. The patient had a travel history to the U.S. His wife and three-year-old daughter continue to be in the isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital. Doctors said the patient has developed acute respiratory distress syndrome, but has no underlying ailments.

The other critical patient, an Islamic scholar from the Philippines, continues to be at Kasturba Hospital. He is on dialysis and ventilator support, said doctors.

“Private hospitals have now activated their isolation beds and patients can get admitted there,” said Dr. Shah.