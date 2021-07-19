Five including two siblings drown in Raigad

Five people, including two siblings, drowned in separate incidents in Raigad district on Monday.

Suresh Haresh Koli (42) from Mhasla had gone fishing with his friends to a creek when the boat capsized. While his friends managed to swim to safety, Koli drowned.

Pramod Jagan Joshi (26) from Karjat and Deepak Gambhirsingh Thakur (24) from Kalamboli had gone for a swim in the Poshir river and the Pali Poyje lake, respectively, when they drowned.

The siblings from Khopoli — Neelam Shrikant Hachanlikar (7) and her three-year-old brother Babu — followed their mother when she went to a public toilet.

The woman asked the children to go home, but they instead went near the Patalganga river beside the toilet, to play. Later, upon realising that the kids were missing, the mother started looking for them when villagers told her that they saw the children getting washed away in the river.

According to the district administration, a search is on to find the five bodies.

Meanwhile, the body of a male was washed ashore at the Shrivardhan beach on Monday evening. The Raigad police are trying to identify the body.