Five horses die of starvation amid lockdown in Palghar district

Five horses used in carriages died of starvation during the COVID-19 lockdown in Palghar district, a report from the authorities said on Thursday.

Assistant police inspector Jitendra Thakur of Satpati police station confirmed the deaths and said the cause was yet to be confirmed. Owners of the horse carriages, however, complained that fodder suppliers from Vikhramgadh had stopped the delivery, as a result of which the animals could not be fed, Mr. Thakur said.

Meanwhile, district veterinarian Dr. Prashant Kamble said a team of doctors had rushed to Shirgaon-Satpati following the deaths.

