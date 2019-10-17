Five held for running Unani clinics without qualification

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested five people who had allegedly been running Unani clinics without any qualification for several years in south and central Mumbai.

According to Crime Branch officers, the lid was blown off the racket after police inspector Nitin Patil from Unit III received a tip-off regarding the case. The accused would claim to provide solutions to libido-related problems and scare their victims into believing they were suffering from serious disorders so that they would keep buying medicines from them.

“We conducted simultaneous raids at five clinics Byculla, Nagpada, DB Marg and NM Joshi Marg. We inspected the clinics in collaboration with medical officers of health from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and questioned the so-called doctors running them. We found that none of them had any qualification. Four had BUMS or BHMS degrees framed and mounted on the walls of their clinics, but these were in someone else’s name,” a Crime Branch officer said.

Shamsher Sheikh (38), Anwar Hussain (45), Naeem Sheikh (40), Nawaab Hussain (36) and Rizwanuddin Bankara (35) were arrested. Medicines seized from their clinics have been sent to the Food and Drug Administration for analysis.

‘Safe practice’

“The accused would put up pamphlets at spots like railway stations, public toilets, post offices and electric supply boxes, claiming to have sure-shot solutions to libido-related problems. Whenever people contacted them on the phone numbers on the pamphlets, they would ask the victims to come for a check-up and then tell them that they were suffering from various sexual disorders. They would keep selling concoctions prepared by them to the patients for a long time,” the officer said.

Another officer said the very nature of the ‘practice’ run by the accused also ensured their safety.

“Even if any victim suspected that they were being taken for a ride, they would not approach the police as people are hesitant to talk about libido-related problems due to the stigma around it. Prima facie, inquiries indicate that all five have been active for at least eight years,” the officer said.

All five were charged with cheating and impersonation under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act and have been remanded in police custody till October 19, the police said.