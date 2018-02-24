Five held for assaulting senior journalist

The Andheri Railway Police on Friday arrested five people in connection with the attack on a senior journalist Sudhir Shukla aboard a local train on Wednesday.

Mr. Shukla was allegedly assaulted by a group of commuters while travelling from Mira Road to Andheri, after they tried to stop him from boarding the train saying it was full. He alighted the train at Andheri and registered a complaint with the Andheri railway police.

Senior Government Railway Police officers said the attackers were identified with the help of CCTV footage at Mira Road and Andheri stations. Mr. Shukla helped identify them too. Vishal Dongre (28), Vivek Dhumal (32), Ravindra Ranawade (28), Sanjay Ambavle (32) and Rajesh Gothal (28), all residents of Nallasopara, were arrested on Friday.

“All five work at a diamond company in Bandra Kurla Complex. They do not have any criminal record,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad, Western Railway, said.

Mr. Karad said the GRP has spoken to the Railway Protection Force regarding security of commuters, and about people travelling on the footboard and restricting access. “Travelling on the footboard is an offence under the Railway Act, and the RPF is authorised to enforce it. We enter the picture only when an offence under the Indian Penal Code or other special and local laws is committed,” a senior GRP official said. The five accused have been charged with dacoity, robbery with attempt to cause death wrongful restrain, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.