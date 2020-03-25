Mumbai

Five doctors on airport duty quarantined

Five doctors who were on screening duty at Mumbai airport and posted in isolation facilities have been quarantined at Nair Hospital Dental College.

The doctors, who were on COVID-19 duty for several weeks, had complained of being unwell. Their samples were sent for testing on Sunday and were negative. Civic officials said the samples will be retested.

The doctors will be in isolation for 14 days.

