Five days later, clerk found dead in Ulwe creek

Five days after he went missing, a 25-year-old man from Kon village in Panvel was found dead in a creek in Ulwe, which comes under the jurisdiction of NRI Coastal police, on Thursday.

Kiran Patil, who was a clerk with Kon grampanchayat and also worked part time at a wine shop in New Panvel, went missing on August 2. His family registered a missing person’s complaint with the Khandeshwar police the next day.

Senior police inspector Tanveer Shaikh, NRI Coastal police station, said after leaving the wine shop on August 2, he did not reach home.

In the early hours of Thursday, the NRI Coastal police received a call about a body in the Ulwe creek. A team reached the spot and found the body with a rope around his neck. The body was decomposed.

“With the help of the clothes and mobile phone in his pocket, we matched the description in the missing person’s complaint and informed his relatives. The family identified the body, and our investigation is on,” Mr. Shaikh said.

Patil was unmarried. He also drove an autorickshaw, whenever he got time, to earn extra income.

The police are investigating if he had any argument with anyone at the wine shop the night he went missing.