Five BEST employees felicitated for saving lives by timely CPR

On February 9, 38-year-old BEST driver Buddesh Jadhav was on the Dahisar-Andheri route when a 75-year-old passenger complained of chest pain and fainted in the bus.

The conductor, Prabhu Chandorkar, promptly began performing manual cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while Mr. Jadhav diverted the bus to a nearby hospital. Their timely invention saved the senior citizen’s life.

Similarly on July 5, BEST driver Santosh More (38) and conductor Savte Gore (34) jumped to the rescue of another BEST driver who collapsed with chest pain just when his duty had started. While Mr. Gore started the CPR, Mr. More rushed the colleague to a nearby hospital in a bus. After admission, it tuned out that their colleague had suffered a minor heart attack.

Training BEST bus drivers and conductors in performing CPR has helped save many lives and thus proved the importance of knowing the skill. Five BEST employees who performed CPR on people in need were felicitated by Jaslok Hospital on Friday. A team from the hospital has been visiting BEST depots to impart the CPR training for the last several months.

The hospital also announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art cath lab. Dr. Ashwin Mehta, director of cardiology, said the lab will benefit patients, as it enables clinicians to provide superior care.