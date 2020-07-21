First two units start operations at JNPT SEZ

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India’s largest container handling port, has announced the commencement of operation of the first two units located inside its Port-based multi-product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai.
The units — OWS Warehouse Services LLP and Krish Food Industry (India) — have completed their first phase of operational activity and have been declared operational units by the development commissioner of SEEPZ SEZ, JNPT said in a statement.
Three more companies are likely to commence construction activities soon, it said. “JNPT has become the first port where Port-led economic development is evolving successfully. JNPT is confident of attracting leading global companies for making India a manufacturing hub as the infrastructure development under way in JNPT SEZ is as per the international benchmark,” Sanjay Sethi, IAS, chairman, JNPT, said.
The port trust is developing a multi-product SEZ in its owned free hold land of 277 hectares at Navi Mumbai with the objective of boosting exports by enabling port-led industrialisation under Sagarmala initiative of Ministry of Shipping. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2014.
So far 19 MSMEs and one Free Trade Warehousing Zone co-developer have have been allotted plots at the JNPT SEZ. The SEZ once fully occupied is expected to generate investment of ₹4,000 crore and will create 57,000 jobs.
JNPT, which enjoys the Special Planning Authority status for the SEZ project, is laying world class infrastructure and facilities for the units.
