Mumbai

First trains with West Bengal, Bihar migrants leave Maharashtra

Homeward bound: Migrant workers from West Bengal gather at Girgaum police chowky for their roll call on Saturday evening. They will be sent back on Sunday.

Homeward bound: Migrant workers from West Bengal gather at Girgaum police chowky for their roll call on Saturday evening. They will be sent back on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar speak to CMs of both States over phone, convince them to allow workers back

The first trains carrying migrant workers to Bihar and West Bengal, which had so far disallowed labourers to come back, departed from here on Saturday after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar spoke to two States’ CMs, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

He said the Maharashtra government has so far transported about 2.45 lakh migrant workers to their respective home States (except West Bengal and Bihar) by running 191 train services.

State bearing costs

Mr. Deshmukh in a video message said the State government was bearing the expenses of tickets of migrant workers wishing to travel back to their native States.

The trains are being run from parts of Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Andhra Pradesh.

“We could not send trains to Bihar and West Bengal since these States did not allow it. But Mr. Pawar and Mr. Thackeray personally spoke to Mamata Banerjee and Nitish Kumar over phone. And today, the first trains carrying migrant workers to these two States leftt,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

The NCP leader also expressed the need to operate at least 10 trains each to both the States on a daily basis.

Notably, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had on Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not allowing migrants to return and appealed to all States to give Railways an approval to run more trains.

“The CM [Mr. Thackeray] has sanctioned ₹55 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to send these workers home. Ticket fare is not being sought from any worker,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

Over 3 lakh in shelters

He also informed that 3,71,310 migrant workers have camped in 3,884 shelters in Maharashtra and the State government has arranged food for them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 7:57:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/first-trains-with-west-bengal-bihar-migrants-leave-maharashtra/article31605575.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY