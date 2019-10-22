First-timers find it tough to pick from the list

Monday’s polling, like every year, witnessed a number of first-time voters enthusiastically line up outside booths. While most of them said staff at polling booths were very helpful, some complained that none of the candidates in their constituencies seemed to be worthy of being voted to power.

Krunal Mehta, a student from Ghatkopar, said the process was faster than he had thought. “The candidates were mostly uneducated or less educated, and it was tough to decide who to vote for. I cast my vote after much discussion with my parents.”

Vaishnav Nedungadi from Dombivali said all the candidates have criminal cases against them. “I checked the affidavits of all the candidates online and was surprised to find all of them had criminal records. I think my vote should have gone to a better candidate.”

Another student from Bhandup, Alina Jacob, said, “The arrangements by the Election Commission (EC) made me feel safe to cast my vote. There were rallies in our area, from which I gathered some information about the parties and their goals for development. News media were also helpful in this regard.”

Andheri East resident Mayur Bote said casting his vote for the first time made him feel like he now has a political right as he has performed a fundamental duty. “Student volunteers were present to help senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and first-time voters like me. Inquiry booths were arranged at various places. As for candidates, many of them have failed to deliver on promises but there were some who I felt could be trusted.”

A student from Mulund, Sudhendu Kashikar, said he had not received his voter’s ID card, but could still cast his vote by displaying his Aadhaar card and voter slip. “Many parties don’t have development in their agendas. All they do is fight over senseless issues. I only went by the work that they have done in their previous terms.”

Jatin Singh from Parel said, “There was not a good choice of strong candidates to vote for. Even though I was nervous, EC staff were nice and helpful.”