First-ever FIR of ‘ear-cropping’ registered in Mumbai

The first-ever case of cruelty against animals for ear-cropping, a procedure that involves putting a dog through severe pain to shape its ears, was registered by the Kasturba Marg police last week. Two people have been arrested.

According to animal rights activists, ear-cropping, even when performed by a veterinarian under general anaesthesia, causes post-surgery pain and psychological trauma, and can lead to complications such as infection. After the procedure, the cropped ears are taped and re-taped to try to force them into a pointed shape, causing dogs further distress.

Police officials said the case was registered on September 19 after People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) informed them about the matter. PETA got involved after Borivali resident Vaishali Chavan, an independent animal rights activist, sought its assistance.

“Ms. Chavan received a forwarded message on WhatsApp about an American Bully pup being up for sale, along with its pictures. The pup was less than two months old and underweight, had crudely trimmed ears, and suffered from inflammation and infection of the skin as a result of being forced to live in unhygienic conditions,” a statement by PETA on Monday said.

Ms. Chavan got in touch with the accused, Karan Parkar, posing as a customer and met him at a hotel in Borivali, where he brought the pup along with him. As soon as he showed up, a team from Kasturba Marg police station took him into custody.

“Mr. Parkar and his brother were arrested and charged with maiming of animals under the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,” senior police inspector Namdeo Shinde, Kasturba Marg police station, said. The pup was seized and is now in Ms. Chavan’s custody.

“Performing traumatising and acutely painful mutilations on dogs just to satisfy the arbitrary whims of humans regarding how these animals should look is immoral and illegal,” said PETA India lead emergency response coordinator Meet Ashar. “PETA India is calling on the public to report anyone who takes blades, knives, or scissors to dogs’ ears or tails for cosmetic purposes so that they can be prosecuted.”

In July, the Madras High Court confirmed a ban on tail-docking and ear-cropping of puppies and dogs in view of the enactment of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018, Ms. Ashar said.