First escalator of Metro 7 installed

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has installed its first escalator of Metro Line 7 at the under-construction Bandongri station.

Inauguration this month

Bandongri, which will be the first station on the corridor to be completed, is expected to be inaugurated later this month.

The Metro corridor, which runs from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East), will have 82 escalators on its 13 stations. All stations will have six escalators, barring Shankarwadi and Pushpa Park stations, which will have eight. The total cost of these escalators is estimated to be ₹48.3 crore.

“The design of these escalators conforms with European norms and present world class safety features. They can carry up to 7,300 commuters every hour and 437 crore commuters every year,” Dilip Kawathkar, joint project director (Public Relations), MMRDA, said.

Metro Line 2A, which runs from Dahisar to DN Nagar will have 105 escalators and will be installed at a cost of ₹53 crore. All stations will have six escalators, except DN Nagar, which will have nine escalators.

Officials from the MMRDA said they aim to complete the civil construction of both Metro corridors by the end of the financial year with the target of commissioning both lines by mid-2020.

Reducing load

The Metro corridors are expected to reduce the load on the Western Railway between Dahisar and Andheri and will provide direct access to the existing Metro Line 1 at DN Nagar and Western Express Highway.