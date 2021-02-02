First bird flu cases detected in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

02 February 2021 01:25 IST

The first positive cases of bird flu in Navi Mumbai were reported from Mahape and Ghansoli.

On January 25, a total of 10 samples including six poultry — two from Mahape and four from Ghansoli — were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. Reports of all those sent from Mahape and Ghansoli have been found positive for H5N1.

“The report came on Saturday night, and on Sunday, the Thane Collector issued a notification to cull the birds within a radius of one km of the farms in Mahape and Ghansoli from where the samples tested positive. The people who handled the poultry will also be screened and the area has been sanitised,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. Around 95 birds in Ghansoli and 192 in Mahape have been culled.

Results of eight samples — six crows and two pigeons — which were sent to NIV from the city on January 14 are still awaited.

The corporation has issued an advisory in the rest of the parts of the city. Mr. Bangar said that nobody should touch any bird if found dead and should inform the civic body immediately. “Chicken and eggs can be eaten if cooked above 70 degrees Celsius. While handling raw chicken it is recommended to use gloves,” Mr. Bangar added.