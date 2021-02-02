First bird flu cases detected in Navi Mumbai

The first positive cases of bird flu in Navi Mumbai were reported from Mahape and Ghansoli.
On January 25, a total of 10 samples including six poultry — two from Mahape and four from Ghansoli — were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. Reports of all those sent from Mahape and Ghansoli have been found positive for H5N1.
“The report came on Saturday night, and on Sunday, the Thane Collector issued a notification to cull the birds within a radius of one km of the farms in Mahape and Ghansoli from where the samples tested positive. The people who handled the poultry will also be screened and the area has been sanitised,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said. Around 95 birds in Ghansoli and 192 in Mahape have been culled.
Results of eight samples — six crows and two pigeons — which were sent to NIV from the city on January 14 are still awaited.
The corporation has issued an advisory in the rest of the parts of the city. Mr. Bangar said that nobody should touch any bird if found dead and should inform the civic body immediately. “Chicken and eggs can be eaten if cooked above 70 degrees Celsius. While handling raw chicken it is recommended to use gloves,” Mr. Bangar added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath