Firing in Mahim sparks panic; one arrested

A gunshot fired in Mahim on Wednesday night sparked off panic and rumours, with the city already on the edge after being under lockdown for several weeks.

According to the Mahim police, the incident was reported around 10 p.m.. The accused, Rizwan Shaikh, and the complainant, Asif Mehta, live in adjacent buildings.

“They used to be friends, but their relations had soured recently. Earlier this week, they got into an argument over disposal of garbage from their respective buildings, and Mr. Sheikh had thrown a glass bottle at Mr. Mehta’s window,” a police officer said.

On Wednesday, Mr. Mehta confronted Mr. Sheikh, and the argument got so intense that Mr. Sheikh allegedly fired from a pistol twice at Mr. Mehta. The latter did not sustain any injuries, and both men left the scene.

The sound of the gunshots, however, sparked panic. Some residents called the police, while reports of the incident started making the rounds on social media. A police team reached the spot and zeroed in on the two men after inquiries with residents.

“Both were taken to the police station. We recorded Mr. Mehta’s statement and registered a case based on it. Mr. Sheikh was booked for attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and under sections of the Arms Act, and arrested early on Thursday,” the officer said. The police are finding out whether the pistol was a legally obtained and licensed weapon.