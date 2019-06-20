Fireman injured while fighting blaze in Powai mall

A fireman was seriously injured during a firefighting operation at a cafe in Powai on Wednesday morning.

According to Fire Brigade officers, the fire was reported at around 10.23 a.m. at Cafe Boat in Haiko Mall in Powai on Wednesday. The Fire Brigade reached the spot by 10.46 a.m. and evacuated the building before entering it to douse the fire.

Late on Wednesday night, Powai police arrested Sambhaji Dorugade, manager of Cafe Boat, and charged him with causing injury and endangering life due to negligence. A police officer said negligence on part of the owner and manager of the mall is also under investigation.

“The fire was confined to the basement first floor, ground floor and the upper first floor. Electric wirings, appliances and the chimney had all caught fire. The fire system in the building was functional and had turned on,” a Fire Brigade official said. Even though it was a small fire, smoke from the flames had spread throughout the building, he said.

“Fireman Devendra Koradkar, who was part of the firefighting team, was suffocated and fell from the second floor of the building, sustaining multiple injuries to his spine as well as fractures to the fingers of his left hand. He was taken to the Dr L.H. Hiranadani Hospital nearby,” Chief Fire Officer P.S. Rahangdale said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the stall for preparing eatables was running without permission,” Mr. Rahangdale said. “The fire seems to have spread due to the accumulation of carbon suites in the chimney, which was not being maintained. Instructions have been issued to cut off electricity and water to the mall and a first information report will be filed against its owner and the manager.”

The mall has also been instructed to remove a weather shed which was in the open space in front of it, officials said.