‘Firefighting equipment at MTNL building was not functioning’

The firefighting equipment at the MTNL Telephone Exchange in Bandra was not functioning said chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale after a fire broke out in the building on Monday.

Mr. Rahangdale said, “The toxic smoke made it a very challenging operation. It is one of the biggest successful firefighting and rescue operations in recent times in India. We used seven access points to spray water using jets. MTNL has informed us that there are no employees missing. However, we will still continue our search.”

According to MTNL, polythene insulated Gellyfield copper cables lying around the building caused the spread of smoke. It led to carbon monoxide build-up, causing difficulty in breathing for employees and firefighters. The building has reportedly been undergoing repairs for about six months.

An employee comforts a colleague after being rescued on Monday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

“Due to the repairs, it appears that the firefighting systems were shut,” said an officer from H West ward. He also said the generators supplying power to the sprinklers were disconnected.

Ashish Shelar, BJP MLA from Bandra, who arrived at the spot, said, “It is surprising that a government building like MTNL did not have firefighting equipment. The sprinklers were not working. For some reason, they had a power plant on the fourth floor. I have also requested the Chief Minister to institute an inquiry into the matter.”

MP Poonam Mahajan tweeted asking Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications Ravishankar Prasad to constitute a high-level inquiry to look into the incident. She said, “The building did not have a valid fire audit. This could have led to a ghastly incident. No mock drills were conducted. This could have helped in easy evacuation in a situation of panic.”

JJ Mathias, senior manager (telecom engineering) and executive engineering association, Mumbai president, said, “The firefighting equipment was partly functioning. The scale of the fire was also huge. Since the building’s power supply is cut, MTNL lines are down. They will be restarted in two days with priority given to offices.”

A senior MTNL officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “There is an annual maintenance service contract for firefighting equipment. But for last one or two years, there is a fund shortage due to which vendors do not work. MTNL is in a poor state and employees’ salaries have not been paid.”

Meanwhile, superintendent at Bhabha Hospital Dr. Pradeep Jadhav said, “Two firefighters Sagar Salve (25) and Ganesh Hiralal Kharatmal (35) were brought to the hospital. Both suffered from suffocation. Mr. Kharatmal had superficial burns on his hands, and a swelling on his left foot. He has been admitted. Both of them are stable.”

Opposition slammed the government over the fire, raising questions over the preparedness of the city’s firefighting units and demanded an inquiry. “It is clear that the fire brigade faced difficulties in evacuating the trapped people from the building. It is being said that the fire audit of the building was done in 2018. Then the government must answer whether the audit was just a farce or serious exercise,” said former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “Praying for the safety and quick escape of the @MTNLOfficial staff at the Bandra West office, trapped because of the fire. @mybmc.”

Meanwhile, the nearby Anjuman Islam School let its students go home early. Moiz Qureshi, whose daughter Hurain studies in this school, said, “The school gets over around 4 p.m., today it was let go a little early. There was no panic.”

Syed Mohammad Abbas, the security guard of Anjuman Islam School, said, “The school was cleared out at 3.30 p.m., as the smoke started settling. It had become very difficult for us to breathe, and the kids were so uncomfortable, they were crying. So the parents were called and the school was vacated.”

(With inputs from Sakshi Shivpuri and Vasanth S.)