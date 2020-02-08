Fire at Navi Mumbai apartment, seven firefighters injured

Seven firefighters were injured, including two officers, while dousing a fire at a duplex flat in Seawoods sector 44.

A flat at the 20th and 21st floor of SeaHomes apartment near Podar International School in Seawoods caught fire on Saturday morning around 6.10 a.m.

"The call came at 6.30 a.m. and by the time we reached the flat was completely gutted in the fire. While dousing the fire, a cylinder blast happened and that injured our officers. The injured were rushed to hospitals. All the residents are safe as we had evacuated the building using stairs after we reached the spot," said fire officer Arun Bhoir from Nerul fire brigade.

The officers injured are VD Koli and Ganesh Gade, while the staff who were injured are HB Bhoye, Deepak Jawale, Shrimant Joshi, MT Pawar and PA Thackerey. They were initially rushed to Vashi NMMC hospital, after which Mr. Koli, Mr. Gade and Mr. Bhoye were taken to Airoli Burns Center due to their injuries.