Firefighter dies while battling blaze in Taloja

Fire broke out at chemical factory

A firefighter died while dousing a blaze at Mody Chemical Industry in Taloja MIDC on Friday night.

According to the police, Taloja MIDC’s fire team received the alert at 12.05 a.m. and found the one-storey building engulfed in flames when they reached the spot.

Balu Deshmukh (32), one of the firefighters from the Ambernath fire brigade, who was called in for assistance, died battling the fire. Four others, including Taloja MIDC fire chief Deepak Dorugade, were admitted to hospital with breathing problems. Deshmukh was declared dead on arrival.

“There were nine chlorine tunnels with 900 kg of chlorine each. Priority was given to protect them from catching fire as chlorine gas is poisonous and doesn’t easily dissolve in air,” a fire officer said. By 7 a.m., the fire was brought under control, and by 11 a.m., the cooling process was completed, senior police inspector Kashinath Chavan said.

An accidental death case has been registered and the police are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.