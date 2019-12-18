Mumbai

Firefighter among two hurt in Ghatkopar highrise blaze

Damage control: Fire brigade personnel douse the fire at Sreeji Tower in Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

Damage control: Fire brigade personnel douse the fire at Sreeji Tower in Ghatkopar on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: P. Srushti

20 rescued; cause of fire, safety violations to be probed

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at a highrise in Ghatkopar (East) on Tuesday. The fire brigade rescued 20 people, and the blaze was brought under control after two hours.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, a level 2 (minor) fire was reported at 5.42 p.m. at the 12-storey Shreeji Tower in Rajawadi. The fire erupted in the air conditioner in flat number 501 on the fifth floor. It was confined to this flat and flat 601 on the sixth floor, affecting electric wiring, installations, and furniture. Four fire engines and three jumbo tankers were sent to the spot. Besides, two jets were used from inside the building and one jet from an aerial ladder platform.

Of the 20 people brought to safety using the staircase of the building, two were persons with disability and one a senior citizen. No burn injuries were reported. However, two people were admitted to Rajawadi hospital. Lataben Bhatia (85), a resident of the building, complained of breathlessness, and was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Millind Warankar (45), a station officer of the fire brigade, was also admitted for suffocation. He was let go after treatment.

“Ms. Bhatia is in a better condition but we are transferring her to ICU to prevent complications. The fire brigade official’s condition is also stable,” a medical officer at Rajawadi hospital said.

Chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said, “Timely action by fire personnel has helped rescue residents and control the blaze from spreading. The cause of fire and any fire safety violations will be investigated.”

The blaze was brought under control by 8.30 p.m. All the building residents have been evacuated and the electricity has been cut off.

Dec 18, 2019

