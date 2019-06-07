Fire safety: onus not only on us, coaching class owners tell CM

Following a recent fire in a Surat coaching class that claimed the lives of 22 students, coaching class owners in the State have asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to be sympathetic to them and prevent any sort of harassment. While the owners have expressed their willingness to take precautions to avoid untoward incidents, they have said the onus for certain measures cannot be imposed on them.

The fire that broke out in Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana, Surat claimed the lives of students attending preparatory lectures for an architecture exam. They were trapped on the top floor of the building as the blaze raged. While the walls and roofs of the class were reportedly made of plastic, the building had no fire safety measures in place.

According to the Maharashtra Class Owners Association (MCOA), which claims to represent 98,000 classes in the State, including 2,000 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, several coaching classes received letters from fire departments attached to Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation to incorporate safety measures in every branch of their class.

Last week, MCOA held a meeting with class owners at Dadar in the presence of members from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Unit and the Fire Brigade, where a resolution was passed to conduct fire audits, include concealed wiring, install fire extinguishers and train students and staff for fire-related incidents.

While the owners have said they are willing to undertake safety precautions such as installation of fire extinguishers and fire alarm manuals, sand buckets and concealed wiring in their centres, they said the onus for measures such as smoke detector systems, sprinkler systems, public address systems and emergency staircases should be on the builders of buildings where the classes are located.

Sachin Karnavat, president, MCOA, said, “Many coaching classes are housed in residential or commercial buildings and there are mixed sentiments of fear and caution among class owners after receiving letters from the Fire Department since last week. To make arrangements foolproof, equal cooperation is required from builders and societies. At present, it looks like class owners are being isolated in this regard.”

The MCOA members have sought three weeks for implementing measures recommended, while trying to meet Mr. Fadnavis for their demands. They have also asked to not be considered irresponsible just because one class owner in another city was at fault in one instance.

“We believe the safety of the entire building is important and not just the units that belong to coaching class owners,” Mr. Karnavat said.