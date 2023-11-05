HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire in Raigad factory: Eight bodies recovered

Police in Raigad district, however, place the number of deceased at seven; NDRF stated that a search for three missing persons is continuing

November 05, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation on Saturday after a fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation on Saturday after a fire broke out following an explosion at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight bodies have been recovered till Saturday afternoon following the fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago, while the search for three missing persons continued, a National Disaster Response Force official said.

However, Raigad police, in a release late in the evening, put the death toll at seven, adding that samples had been obtained from the kin of the 11 persons, who were declared missing immediately after the blaze, for identification purposes through DNA testing.

The blaze at Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC Mahad in Raigad district, some 170 kilometres from Mumbai, started at 11 am on Friday, the NDRF official added.

"While four bodies were found till 7 am, another four were recovered till 5 pm. These are part of the 11 persons who had gone missing following the fire. Search operations with personnel from local agencies as well as NDRF for the remaining three continue," he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the fire may have started due to a short-circuit leading to barrels filled with chemicals at the site exploding, which further intensified the blaze, the official said.

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.