Mumbai

Fire in Mumbai restaurant

A fire broke out at a restaurant in suburban Byculla in Central Mumbai on Saturday night, an official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that seven fire engines were rushed to the spot on Maulana Azad road.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, the fire brigade official said, adding that efforts are underway to put out flames.

