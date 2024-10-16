ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in Mumbai multi-storey building leaves three dead

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

The Hindu Bureau

A fully damaged cot is seen after following a fire at a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, in the Lokhandwala complex  in Mumbai’s Andheri area on early Wednesday, October 16, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least three people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai’s Andheri West, on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: 65 deaths occurred in 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in last 3 years

The fire started around 8 a.m. on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, and the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

According to officials, the fire was confined to a residential flat, and fire brigade personnel managed to bring it under control by 8:58 a.m. However, three people who were charred in the incident were identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42). 

They were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

fire / Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US