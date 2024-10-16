GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire in Mumbai multi-storey building leaves three dead

The blaze erupted at around 8 am on the 10th floor of Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Updated - October 16, 2024 11:12 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
A fully damaged cot is seen after following a fire at a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, in the Lokhandwala complex  in Mumbai’s Andheri area on early Wednesday, October 16, 2024..

A fully damaged cot is seen after following a fire at a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, in the Lokhandwala complex  in Mumbai’s Andheri area on early Wednesday, October 16, 2024.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At least three people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai’s Andheri West, on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) morning.

Also read: 65 deaths occurred in 13,000 fire incidents in Mumbai in last 3 years

The fire started around 8 a.m. on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, and the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

According to officials, the fire was confined to a residential flat, and fire brigade personnel managed to bring it under control by 8:58 a.m. However, three people who were charred in the incident were identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42). 

They were rushed to Cooper Hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Published - October 16, 2024 10:56 am IST

