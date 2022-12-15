Fire in multi-storey building in central Mumbai, no injury reported

December 15, 2022 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Mumbai

A fire broke out in a flat on the 14th floor of a multi-storey residential building in Currey Road area of central Mumbai on Thursday, but there was no report of any injury, officials said.

The blaze erupted in One Avighna Park building around 11 a.m., they said.

"At least five fire engines and water jetties have reached the spot and a firefighting operation is on," a fire brigade official said.

"So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident," the official said.

In October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.