Fire in garment warehouse, none hurt

A fire broke out in a garment warehouse in Adenwala Compound on Mukund Anna Jadhav Marg in Parel around 4 p.m. on Saturday. No casualty was reported but a screen-printing machine and clothes worth approximately ₹1 lakh were gutted.
Deelipkumar Rajbhog, senior inspector, R.A. Kidwai Marg police station, said, “A neighbouring paper warehouse was also burnt. The cause of the fire could be a short-circuit.” Five fire engines and five jumbo tankers were used to douse the blaze. According to fire brigade control room, cooling operations were on till late in the night.
