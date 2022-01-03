Mumbai

Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on the morning of January 3, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10.30 a.m. in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality, they said.

At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, adding that fire fighting is still on.

"There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said.

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.


