Fire in flat at Walkseshwar building

A fire broke out in a duplex flat in a 32-storey residential building in Walkeshwar on Monday, causing extensive damage to property, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze broke out in the 4,000 sq.ft. residence of builder Vimal Shah on the 17th and 18th floors of The Legend. The Shah family was not at home when the fire started. “The family is safe, but has incurred financial loss. They had left the apartment before the fire broke out,” Naresh Shah, a relative, said.

Officials said they were alerted about the fire at 4.17 p.m., and sent four fire engines and three jumbo trucks, which reached the spot at 4.26 p.m. The fire was completely extinguished by 5.30 p.m. “The blaze was brought under control swiftly because all the fire installations in the building, including a riser system and first aid hose reel, were in place and functioning,” fire brigade chief P.S. Rahangdale said.

There was extensive damage to electrical wirings, and installations, false ceiling, furnishings, wooden wall panelling, shelves, wardrobe, beds, mattresses, documents, valuables, clothes and household articles.

Cooling operations were being carried out late into the night.