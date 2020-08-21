Fire in 7-storeyed Mumbai building near Masjid Bunder station

Mumbai

21 August 2020 17:02 IST

Some people are feared trapped inside the building

A fire broke out in a seven-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building in south Mumbai on Friday, a Fire Brigade official said.

The building is located near the Masjid Bunder suburban train station around 2 p.m., the official said.

