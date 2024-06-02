Fire erupts in south Mumbai high-rise, many feared stranded

Several people are feared stranded in a high-rise in south Mumbai's Byculla area as a major fire erupted in the multi-storey tower around midnight, on June 1, a civic official said.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla (W) around 11:42 pm, the official said.

There is no report of any injury so far but several people are feared stranded. However their exact number is not yet known, the official added.

The fire is confined to the 10th floor flat but smoke has filled the entire floor and some people are stranded on the building's upper floors, the official further said.

At least eight fire tenders and other fire brigade vehicles are at the spot. An operation to rescue the people stranded is also underway, the official said.

Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 Ambulance, BEST's power wing, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's local ward staff quickly mobilised at the spot.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details about it are awaited.

