Fire erupts aboard indigenous frigate ship at Mumbai's Naval dockyard, doused; no casualty

A fire broke out onboard an Indian Naval Ship undergoing refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, which was brought under control on the evening of July 21.

The fire was detected by the ship’s duty staff while carrying out routine maintenance work onboard the ship. The ship’s fire fighting team immediately started to douse the fire and was augmented by the fire brigade of the Naval dockyard, Mumbai and other units in vicinity. The fire was brought under control and no casualties have been reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the Naval authorities to investigate the same.

Details about the extent of the damage caused to the ship due to the fire are not available.

(With agency input)

