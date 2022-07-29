Fire breaks out on film set in Mumbai’s Andheri

A videograb of a film set on fire in Mumbai’s Andheri | Photo Credit: via Twitter

July 29, 2022 19:48 IST

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm.

A fire broke out on a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured and dousing operation was underway, she said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the site from afar.

At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.