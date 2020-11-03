Fire breaks out near NMMC chief’s bungalow; no injuries

A minor fire broke out near the bungalow of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar on Monday. The fire that was reported at 12.53 p.m. to the Nerul fire brigade office, was doused within 15 minutes. A team of six firemen and a tanker was dispatched for Mr. Bangar’s residence at Nerul.

“The fire started outside the bungalow. After noticing sparks, the watchman and other workers at the bungalow alerted the fire office. The family of Mr. Bangar was immediately evacuated. Being a short circuit in the main connection of electricity cable, we first doused the fire with sand. After that, wiremen of the NMMC cut the power supply. We then used water to put out the blaze and also sprayed on the walls,” Nerul fire officer Vikas Koli said.

Mr. Bangar, who was at the NMMC headquarters at the time of the incident, reached his house along with other senior officials. “Fire was contained within 15 minutes as it was a very breakout. Usually, we have to prepare a report in fire incidents. In this case, the incident was very minor and no report is being filed,” Mr. Koli said.