February 28, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Mumbai

Fire broke out in a slum at Bhayandar near Mumbai on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, an official said, adding some persons have been injured in the blaze.

The fire erupted in the Azad Nagar slum in Bhayandar East early Wednesday, the official said.

At least 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the official said.

