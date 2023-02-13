ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in several hutments in Malad in Mumbai; minor boy killed

February 13, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Mumbai

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am in Malad’s Kurar village and was “confined to 50 to 100 hutments”, a fire official said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a major fire broke out in several hutments in the Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and was “confined to 50 to 100 hutments”, the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the incident, a boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US