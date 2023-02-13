HamberMenu
Fire breaks out in several hutments in Malad in Mumbai; minor boy killed

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am in Malad’s Kurar village and was “confined to 50 to 100 hutments”, a fire official said

February 13, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a major fire broke out in several hutments in the Kurar village of Malad area in Mumbai on Monday, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am and was “confined to 50 to 100 hutments”, the official said.

It was a 'level-two' (major) fire, he said.

After the incident, a boy was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

Eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

Two hose lines were also in operation and the blaze was brought under control, the official said, adding that cooling operation was on.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

