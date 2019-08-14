Fire breaks out in Nagpada building

A fire broke out on the fourth floor of Kedy Tower in Nagpada on Tuesday afternoon, gutting a flat that houses a family of 14. When the blaze broke out, around 2.30 p.m., there were only two adults and a child in the house, who ran out as soon as they noticed it. The fire is suspected to have occurred due to a short circuit, and was put out in 30 minutes. The neighbours called the fire brigade and the blaze was doused within half hour. No injuries or casualties were reported.