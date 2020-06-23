Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area

PTI Mumbai 23 June 2020 08:19 IST
Updated: 23 June 2020 08:19 IST

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums at a compound

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Advertising
Advertising

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Mumbai
Mumbai
emergency planning
fire
Read more...