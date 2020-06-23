Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area

Mumbai

23 June 2020 08:19 IST

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums at a compound

A major fire broke out at a scrap compound in Mankhurd area here on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

The fire was confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Advertising

Advertising

There are no reports of casualties, the official said.