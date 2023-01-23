Fire breaks out in Mumbai suburban market, several shops gutted

January 23, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - Mumbai

A fire broke out in a market at suburban Kurla in Mumbai and spread to multiple shops, officials said. No one was reported hurt.

The blaze erupted on Sunday around 10.15 p.m. in a shop in Shivani Mandai on the CSMT Road in Kurla (west).

The fire was confined to 25 shops, according to the latest report.

Teams of the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

It was not yet clear whether anybody was trapped inside the shops, according to latest inputs given by the officials.

Firefighting operation was underway till late, they said.