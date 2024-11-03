GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital premises, doused

Published - November 03, 2024 07:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

A minor fire broke out in the premises of a hospital in south Mumbai early on Sunday (November 3, 2024) and was brought under control, a fire brigade official said.

“The fire broke out in the cotton storage facility of the Cama & Albless Hospital for women and children shortly after midnight,” the official said.

“The fire call was received at 2 a.m. and the fire was extinguished at 2.30 am,” the official said, adding firecrackers are suspected to have caused the blaze.

Nobody was injured in the fire, he said.

