Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

Google Maps image locates residential high-rise Hansa Heritage on Mathuradas Road at Kandivali (West) in Mumbai.  

A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) in Mumbai on November 6 evening, a civic official said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage on Mathuradas Road around 8.30 p.m., he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. So far, no casualty has been reported and the cause of the fire is being probed," the official said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 10:20:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/fire-breaks-out-in-mumbai-high-rise/article37360026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY