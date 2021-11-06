Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) in Mumbai on November 6 evening, a civic official said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage on Mathuradas Road around 8.30 p.m., he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. So far, no casualty has been reported and the cause of the fire is being probed," the official said.