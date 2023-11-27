HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out in multi-storey Mumbai building; no casualty

No one was reported injured in the incident, a fire official said, adding that maximum people were rescued safely through staircases from various floors

November 27, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

A fire broke in a ground-plus-21-floor residential building near Agripada police station in Mumbai on November 27 morning, a fire official said.

No one was reported injured in the incident, he said, adding that maximum people were rescued safely through staircases from various floors.

The fire broke out at 8.07 a.m. in the building located on Jahangir Boman Behram Marg, near Agripada police station in Mumbai Central area, the official said.

It was a "level-one" blaze and was confined to the electric wiring, installations, etc in an electric duct from the fifth floor to seventh floor, he said.

After being alerted, fire, police and civic officials reached the spot. Water tankers and ambulance were also rushed to the spot.

"No injury has been reported," the official said.

The fire has been brought under control. Two small hose lines of five motor pumps were in operation, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Related Topics

Mumbai / fire

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.