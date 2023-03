March 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Mumbai

A level-two fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on March 13.

The flames erupted inside the slums at 4.52 p.m., following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

However, no injuries have been reported so far.

