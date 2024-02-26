Fire breaks out in commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued

February 26, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Mumbai

A fire broke out in a two-storey commercial centre situated in Santacruz suburb of Mumbai on February 26 and 37 people were rescued, civic officials said.

The rescue operation was carried out by Fire Brigade personnel on the second floor and the terrace of Options Commercial Centre, located near the Milan subway, via the staircase.

"Nobody is injured in the fire which broke out at around 5:15 pm," an official said, adding that the blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations on the second floor.

Four fire engines are at the spot and a firefighting operation is underway.