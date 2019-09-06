Mumbai

Fire breaks out in Colaba building

A fire broke out in a Colaba high-rise around 11.10 p.m. on Thursday. The incident was reported from an AC unit on the sixth floor of the eight-storied Monica building. The fire was categorised as level 0. Fire brigade, and police personnel were on site at the time of going to press. No casualty has been reported.

