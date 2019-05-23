Fire breaks out in Byculla chawl, woman injured

One person was injured in a fire at Khatau Patra Chawl, Byculla, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the chawl’s room no. 4 admeasuring about 150 square feet. The fire was categorised level I (minor) and two fire engines were sent to the spot. One woman was rescued by onlookers and was taken to Kasturba Hospital. The fire was doused soon after. The woman, identified as Sitara, and aged between 25-30 years, has suffered 15-20% burns. She has been admitted, but is stable.